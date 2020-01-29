- ITV Report
'Women are strong enough to make it to Formula One': British racing sensation Chadwick follows in tyre marks of Lombardi
- Video report by ITV News Sports Reporter Amy Lewis
Jamie Chadwick might not be a household name yet, but that may be about to change dramatically as she has her sights set on a place on the Formula One starting grid.
The 21-year-old's hoping to follow in the tyre marks of Italian driver Lella Lombardi - the last woman to race at the highest level in the 1970s.
And after winning last year's inaugural all-women championship, there are plenty of people who think she is a force to be reckoned with.
Ms Chadwick, who started racing at 11 years old against her older brother, said goal is to become the first female Formula One driver in almost half a century.
She told ITV News: "From my point of view is I would expect that I want to be there in three or four years.
"The goal is to one day be in a position to win Championships and win races in Formula One and I think the ultimate goal is to be there and be there on merit."
Ms Chadwick won last season's inaugural women's Championship and was the first woman to win a British F3 race.
Williams, from ROKiT Williams Racing, was so impressed that they have made her a Development Driver which involves simulation training and engineer support.
She said: "I can completely understand why there are not many women in motorsport and we need role models at the top, fingers crossed one day I can drive one of these cars and change that."
In a sport that is predominately dominated by men, she said that does not hold her back one bit and she is determined to reach her goal.
She told ITV News: "I see it as motivation and I genuinely believe that women are strong enough to make it to Formula One and the ultimate goal is to prove that."