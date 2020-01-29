'Women are strong enough to make it to Formula One': British racing sensation Chadwick follows in tyre marks of Lombardi

Video report by ITV News Sports Reporter Amy Lewis

Jamie Chadwick might not be a household name yet, but that may be about to change dramatically as she has her sights set on a place on the Formula One starting grid. The 21-year-old's hoping to follow in the tyre marks of Italian driver Lella Lombardi - the last woman to race at the highest level in the 1970s. And after winning last year's inaugural all-women championship, there are plenty of people who think she is a force to be reckoned with.

Jamie Chadwick said her goal is to become the first female Formula One driver since Lombardi.

Ms Chadwick, who started racing at 11 years old against her older brother, said goal is to become the first female Formula One driver in almost half a century. She told ITV News: "From my point of view is I would expect that I want to be there in three or four years. "The goal is to one day be in a position to win Championships and win races in Formula One and I think the ultimate goal is to be there and be there on merit."

Jamie Chadwick began racing against her older brother when she was 11 years old. Credit: Family handout