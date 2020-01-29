Coronavirus: What to do if your travel plans have been affected

Passnegers arriving into Heathrow Airport wear protective masks. Credit: PA

Travel to and from mainland China has been disrupted following an outbreak of coronavirus - a new form of viral pneumonia which broke out in Wuhan, Hebei. British Airways has suspended all flights to and from the country after the Foreign Office warned against "all but essential travel" to China because of the virus outbreak. The disease has killed 132 people in China, with confirmed infections surging to nearly 6,000 worldwide with no confirmed cases in the UK.

What to do if you have a flight booked to China with British Airways

With a temporary suspension in place on British Airways flights to and from Beijing and Shanghai, the airline is advising those with a booking between 29 January and 23 February to rebook. Passengers can rebook on another flight operated by the airline to the same destination. Those with a British Airways booking are advised to contact the company directly, or if the booking has been made through a travel agent, to contact the third party and rebook. Customers with flights booked within the temporary suspension can also request a refund.

BA is advising those with a booking between 29 January and 23 February to rebook. Credit: PA

Consumer group Which? is advising people who might have plans to travel to China "in the next day or two" to research alternate flights home. It added BA customers, "shouldn’t rebook on another carrier until BA has issued its advice". Which? Travel Editor Rory Boland said "a lack of clear information about what [the suspension] means for BA passengers currently in China and due to fly home with the airline in the coming days is going to cause distress." He added: "These passengers will be worried that they are now stranded. BA and the Foreign Office must urgently clarify what options it can provide to customers – particularly those already in China – so they can amend their plans accordingly and get home."

Commuters wear masks on public transport in Taiwan where the eighth case of coronavirus was diagnosed on Tuesday. Credit: aP

What to do if you have plans to travel to China

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office is advising against all but "essential travel" to mainland China, with advice against "all travel" to the Hubei Province where the outbreak started. While British Airways has suspended flights completely, other commercial airlines are still operating. The Foreign Office is warning, however, that "it may become harder over the coming weeks" to leave China as travel restrictions are imposed. Virgin Airlines will continue flights as scheduled, although passengers are able to rebook or obtain a refund free of charge. Several other airlines, including United Airlines and Finnair, have suspended some flights. The Travel Association ABTA says those with plans to travel to China "should speak to their travel provider who should make alternative arrangements." It added: "If no suitable alternatives are available, customers should be offered a full refund."

What to do if you have recently returned from China

Britons returning through the consulate from coronavirus-hit Wuhan will be put in quarantine for 14 days. Officials are looking at taking passengers to a military base once they arrive home, the Department of Health said. Passengers may be asked to sign a contract before they board the plane in China to agree to time in quarantine and anyone who does not wish to sign could be asked to stay. Individuals who have returned from Wuhan in the past 14 days are being advised by Public Health England to stay indoors and avoid contact with other people. Returning travellers are being asked to also call NHS 111 to inform them of any recent visit to the affected area in China. Medical Director at Public Health England, Yvonne Doyle said isolation "is in step with the best scientific and expert advice" on how to stop the spread of coronavirus. She added: "This means taking simple, common sense steps, such as staying at home and avoiding close contact with other people as much as possible."

Passengers wait in line for a flight from the Czech Republic to Shanghai on Monday. Credit: AP

