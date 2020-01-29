Death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 132

The death toll in mainland China following the outbreak of coronavirus has risen to 132 while nearly 6,000 people are infected, authorities have said. There were 26 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, with all but one recorded in Hubei province. Authorities added there had been an increase in the number of cases to 5,974, up by 1,459 from Tuesday’s figure.

Countries on Wednesday began evacuating their citizens from the Chinese city hardest-hit by the outbreak, Wuhan. Earlier in the morning, a plane carrying Americans who had been in Wuhan left for Anchorage, Alaska, where they will be re-screened for the virus before flying to Ontario, California. Hospitals are prepared to treat or quarantine people who may be infected. A Japanese-chartered flight carrying 206 evacuees from Wuhan landed early Wednesday at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

Employees disinfect ticket gates in hopes to prevent the contraction of the coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea Credit: Ahn Young-joon/AP

The British Government is warning against “all but essential travel” to mainland China amid the outbreak of the new type of coronavirus. Meanwhile, Hong Kong will cut all rail links to the mainland and halve the number of flights to stop the spread of the virus. South Korea also said it will send a plane for its citizens and France, Mongolia and other governments have also planned evacuations. China has cut off access to Wuhan and 16 other cities in Hubei province to prevent people from leaving and spreading the virus further.

The outbreak has caused a shortage of face masks Credit: Eugene Hoshiko/AP