Rail services operated by Northern set to be nationalised

Rail services operated by Northern are set to be nationalised, the government has announced, following punctuality and reliability issues.

Rail services on routes operated by Northern - formerly known as Northern Rail - will be brought under public control from March 1.

In a written statement to Parliament, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he wanted "real and tangible" improvements for passengers on Northern's routes.

He described nationalisation as a "new beginning for Northern" and said that would be ushered in by "the public-sector operator - the so-called operator of last resort".

"It already owns and oversee another franchise, East Coast, which it brands as London North Eastern Railway. Passenger satisfaction has risen in the nineteen months it has been operating the service," he said.

At the start of the year Mr Shapps said he would be "taking action" after describing the service as "unacceptable" and "appalling".

The move follows years of chaos, cancellations, complaints and disruption on Northern Rail trains.

For example, the introduction of new timetables in May 2018 saw up to 310 Northern trains a day cancelled, and punctuality and reliability problems continue to blight the network.

A document seen by ITV News Political Correspondent Harry Horton suggests the new, government-run service will be known as "Northern Trains".