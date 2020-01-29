‘Incredibly rare’ grave of Iron Age ‘warrior’ unearthed

The “incredibly rare” 2,000-year-old grave of an Iron Age “warrior” has been unearthed by archaeologists in West Sussex. The recently-revealed burial site, one of only a handful known in the south of England, featured an iron spear and a sword in a highly decorated scabbard. The grave was discovered during excavations ahead of the building of 175 new homes near Chichester. The team that made the discovery were from Archaeology South-East (ASE), the commercial branch of UCL’s Institute of Archaeology.

The sword which was unearthed during the excavation Credit: UCL/PA

ASE archaeologist Jim Stevenson, who is managing the post-excavation investigations into the burial, said: “There has been much discussion generally as to who the people buried in the ‘warrior’ tradition may have been in life. “Were they really warriors, or just buried with the trappings of one? “Although the soil conditions destroyed the skeleton, the items discovered within the grave suggest that the occupant had been an important individual.” The grave dates back to the late Iron Age/early Roman period (first century BC to AD50). Archaeologists say it is “incredibly rare”, as only a handful are known to exist in the south of England.

Pots were found in the 2,000 year-old Iron Age grave Credit: UCL/PA