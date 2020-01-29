ITV News presenter Alastair Stewart steps down over ‘error of judgement’

ITV News host Alastair Stewart is stepping down from presenting duties “following errors of judgement” in his use of social media.

The veteran presenter, 67, said in a statement he made a “misjudgement which I regret”.

ITN said in the statement that Stewart’s use of social media “breached” its editorial guidelines.

The decision to quit “is supported by both ITV and ITN”.

Stewart said: “It was a misjudgement which I regret, but it’s been a privilege to bring the news to households throughout the UK for the past 40 years.”