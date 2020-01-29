Key points in Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan

The Middle East peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump supports the Israeli position on nearly all of the most contentious issues in the decades-old conflict.

Where previous presidents tried to cajole Israel and the Palestinians into compromising on thorny issues like the borders of a future Palestinian state, the status of Jerusalem and the fate of refugees, Mr Trump’s Middle East team largely adopted the Israeli position.

As a result, the Palestinians have angrily rejected the plan, and the international community appears unlikely to rally around it.

Here is a look at the key points of the 50-page proposal:

– Borders

The peace plan said Israel will have to make “significant territorial compromises” and that a Palestinian state should have territory “reasonably comparable in size to the territory of the West Bank and Gaza pre-1967”, when Israel seized those territories and east Jerusalem in a region-wide war.

Although the plan provides for mutually agreed land swaps, a “conceptual map” released with the plan shows a disjointed Palestinian state, with Israeli and Palestinian enclaves linked to their respective states by what the plan calls “pragmatic transportation solutions”, including bridges, tunnels and roads.

The Jordan Valley, which accounts for around a quarter of the West Bank, “will be under Israeli sovereignty”.