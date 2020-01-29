McConnell lacking numbers to block witnesses at Trump impeachment trial

US Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell has told senators privately that he does not yet have the votes to block new witnesses in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Mr McConnell convened a closed-door meeting of his party’s senators shortly after Mr Trump’s legal team made its closing arguments in the trial on Tuesday. The third and final day of defence proceedings was punctuated by revelations from former national security adviser John Bolton. A Republican familiar with the meeting was not authorised to describe it and requested anonymity. Mr McConnell faced a handful of potential defections but several days remain before any potential witness vote would be taken.

Senator McConnell speaks during the trial Credit: Senate Television via AP

A decision to call more witnesses would need 51 votes to pass. With a 53-seat majority, Republicans can only afford to lose three Republicans to prevent more debate over witnesses. Mr McConnell has been trying to prevent a prolonged trial. Republicans were warned that subpoenaing testimony from Mr Bolton or other witnesses could run quickly into legal challenges that could drag out for weeks. But Republican senator Mitt Romney has said he wants to hear what Mr Bolton has to say.

Former national security adviser John Bolton wrote in a manuscript that President Trump wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until it committed to helping with investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden Credit: Luis M. Alvarez/AP