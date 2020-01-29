Mighty Ducks goalkeeper Shaun Weiss arrested for burglary while 'high on meth'

Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss has been arrested by police in California on suspicion of burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine at 7am.

Police were called on Sunday morning to a report of an intruder inside a man’s garage in Marysville and said they found Weiss had got into the homeowner's car by smashing the window.

Officers took the man, who they said showed “symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine”, to jail on bail worth £40,000 ($52,500).

Weiss said the vehicle he was in was not his, according to Marysville Police Department, who released a mug shot of the almost unrecognisable actor.

The 40-year-old played the goalkeeper in the popular 1992 film and also appears in American television series The King of Queens.

Police said he was booked into the Yuba County jail for being under the influence of methamphetamine and residential burglary.