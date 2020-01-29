Milder, but with rain and strong winds in the north

This Evening and Tonight:

Some heavy rain across western Scotland at first, moving northeast, clearing later. Some rain in central areas but then many areas becoming drier with some cloud breaks but mostly frost-free. Thick low cloud and mist arriving in the southwest later.

Thursday:

A lot of cloudy, murky, drizzly weather in southern areas, with fog on hills, some improvement later. Northern areas seeing further batches of heavy rain and strong winds. Much milder.