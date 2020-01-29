More than 500 people rescued from drifting ice floes in Siberia

Emergency services in Russia have completed a huge rescue operation to help more than 500 people stuck on drifting pieces of ice . The fishermen and women were stranded when the floe broke loose from the island of Sakhalin in eastern Siberia, which is closer to the United States of America than it is to Moscow.

The operation, which saw 536 people helped on Tuesday, saw a hovercraft used as the piece of ice drifted 200 metres away from where it originated in perilously cold conditions.

It is the third time in a week that emergency services in the Sakhalin region had to rescue ice fishermen and women stuck on drifting glacial masses.