Nicola Sturgeon urges MSPs to back ‘fundamental principle’ of independence vote

Nicola Sturgeon will insist that Scotland has “the right to choose its own future” as she urges MSPs to back her plans for a second independence referendum to be held this year.

The First Minister will argue her government has a “clear mandate” for a such a vote as she leads debate on Scotland’s future.

It comes two days before the UK is formally due to leave the European Union – with the Scottish Government saying this marks a “material change in circumstances” from the 2014 referendum – when Scots voted to stay part of the UK.

As the UK heads towards the EU exit door, Ms Sturgeon will argue that independence could give Scots an alternative future in which they could still be part of Europe.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Boris Johnson flatly rejected the First Minister’s calls for Holyrood to have the power to hold a second independence vote.

Today I have written to Nicola Sturgeon. The Scottish people voted decisively to keep our United Kingdom together, a result which both the Scottish and UK Governments committed to respect. Let's make 2020 a year of growth and opportunity for the whole of the UK 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/JjQp3X2J2n — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 14, 2020

But the Holyrood motion, which could be passed with the backing of SNP MSPs and the pro-independence Greens, calls for the UK Government to reach an agreement with Scottish ministers “on such a referendum taking place on a date and in a manner determined by the Scottish Parliament”.

The SNP leader has already said she wants to have that ballot in the second half of this year.

Ms Sturgeon said Wednesday’s Holyrood vote gives the Parliament the “opportunity to endorse a fundamental democratic principle – that this country has the right to choose its own future”.

She added: “This week, Scotland will be pulled out of Europe against its will and without its consent – an event which marks a significant and material change in circumstances since 2014.

“Throughout the Brexit process, the views of the Scottish Parliament, and the people of Scotland, have been consistently ignored.

“This Government has a clear mandate – to exercise the right of this country to take its future into its own hands.