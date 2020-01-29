Palestinians react angrily to Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan

Video report by ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine

Palestinians took to the streets in the West Bank and Gaza on Wednesday to protest against President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan. The US president announced his 'realistic two-state solution' to restore peace between Israel and Palestine on Tuesday, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However Palestinians were quick to reject the outline which would grant them limited autonomy in parts of the Middle East, while allowing Israel to annex its West Bank settlements and keep nearly all of east Jerusalem. The plan recognises Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital", with a Palestinian capital in east Jerusalem. President Mahmoud Abbas responded to the proposed peace plan, by declaring “a thousand no's”.

Hanan Ashrawi said the peace plan 'takes every single component of real peace and destroys it.' Credit: ITV News

Palestinian youths traded teargas and stones with Israeli soldier in reaction to Trump's announcement. Hanan Ashrawi, former Palestinian negotiator, told ITV News: "You have to have a certain degree of either ignorance or determination to violate international law, to violate all the imperatives of peace, to destroy the chances of peace and call it a peace plan in every possible way, it takes every single component of real peace and destroys it." However many Palestinians carried on their business as normal, showing no outward sign of the fact they feel betrayed by Washington.

Israeli soldiers and Palestinian youth traded teargas and stones. Credit: ITV News

Few Palestinians place any stock in American peace plans after decades of failed initiatives, and little is expected to change on the ground as Israel extends sovereignty over settlements it has long treated as an integral part of its territory. “Nothing will change,” said Mahmoud Abu Anwar, a vegetable vendor in the West Bank city of Ramallah. The Israelis “are building on our land and they will keep building, with or without an American plan. ... But we will remain here, no matter what they do to us." While Iyad Allis, a Ramallah businessman, said: "The overall mood today is more human emotion, more than anything else, the days of the intifada, the first and second intifada, people were more up in arms literally, today they are up in arms figuratively."

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is a contested piece of territory in the Holy Land. Credit: ITV News