Plans to bring Britons back from coronavirus-hit Hubei in China finalised

Urgent plans to bring Britons back from the coronavirus-hit Chinese province of Hubei are being finalised by the Government.

The deadline for those stuck in the city of Wuhan and surrounding areas to contact the British consulate expressing their wish to leave passed at 3am UK time (11am local time).

Flights taking Britons back home could begin as early as Thursday, according to a British teacher in Wuhan city who said UK citizens were being given details of forthcoming flights.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office updated its advice on Tuesday to warn against “all but essential travel” to mainland China, saying it may become more difficult for British nationals in other provinces to leave.

More than 100 people have now died in the country, with confirmed infections surging to more than 4,500.

Four cases have been confirmed in Germany, making it the second European country to report cases, after France.

The Department of Health and Social Care said 97 people in the UK have been given the all-clear for the virus, although scientists predict it may have entered the country.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said officials are “working urgently to finalise arrangements for an assisted departure from Hubei Province for British nationals this week, and are in contact with people in Hubei to ensure they register their interest and that we can keep them updated”.

He added: “Due to the increasing travel restrictions and the public health situation, we now advise against all but essential travel to China.”