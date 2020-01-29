Rain and strong winds in the north but it is milder

Tonight: Some heavy rain across western Scotland at first, moving northeast, clearing later. Some rain in central areas but then many areas becoming drier with some cloud breaks but mostly frost-free. Thick low cloud and mist arriving in the southwest later.

Thursday: A lot of cloudy, murky, drizzly weather in southern areas, with fog on hills, some improvement later. Northern areas seeing further batches of heavy rain and strong winds. Much milder.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Changeable between sunny spells and periods of wind and rain, wettest in northwest UK. A mild day for most on Friday, before temperatures slowly trend nearer to the seasonal average.