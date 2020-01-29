‘Shameful lack of measures’ to stop recalled washing machine listings online

Facebook Marketplace and eBay have been called out for a “shameful lack of measures” to prevent potentially dangerous recalled products from making it on to their sites. The Electrical Safety First charity said it managed to list two Hotpoint-branded washing machine models which were among the Whirlpool recall, highlighted as being a fire-risk in December. As many as 519,000 washing machines are thought to have been affected by the mass recall, sold under the Hotpoint and Indesit brands in the UK between October 2014 and February 2018.

Affected products have a problem with the door-locking system which could lead to them overheating and potentially catching fire. Electrical Safety First said it found no features in place during a test of the listing process to prevent fire-risk recalled products being posted for sale, on both Facebook Marketplace and eBay. The charity claims a dummy listing with model number WMXTF 742P UK.M in the description went undetected for three and a half days on eBay, before being pulled. Meanwhile, model number WMAQC 741P UK went out on Facebook Marketplace undetected for a week, at which point Electrical Safety First deactivated the listing itself. Martyn Allen, technical director at the charity, said model numbers and serial numbers should be made a mandatory field for white goods to ensure public safety.

Listing of recalled washing machine stayed on eBay for three and a half days, before the company detected it and took the listing down Credit: Electrical Safety First/PA