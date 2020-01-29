Sir Keir Starmer on the rare illness that left his mum unable to walk, talk or eat

In a candid interview for the Acting Prime Minister podcast, Labour leadership frontrunner Sir Keir Starmer has spoken on camera for the first time about the rare illness that left his mother unable to walk, talk, or eat.

The Labour frontbencher told podcast host Paul Brand how he "distinctly" remembers as a school child "spending nights in the high dependency unit" as his mum battled Still's Disease - a condition that causes the immune system to attack itself.

"For the last ten years or so of her life, she couldn’t walk, she couldn’t really talk, eat or really move," he said, but she was "very, very determined".

"From the moment she was told she was not going to walk again, she decided she was going to walk again".

He says the experience of seeing his mother with Still's Disease inspired him to be "very determined" himself.

The Europhile MP also revealed how he's in the dark about the future of his role as shadow Brexit secretary.