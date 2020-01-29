Teenager arrested over fatal stabbing at East Croydon station

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested by detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager at a packed London train station.

Louis Johnson was stabbed to death in a violent attack that lasted 40 seconds on Monday afternoon.

The arrested boy, also 16, was detained in Balham in connection with the murder of Mr Johnson, but details of the arrested boy’s alleged involvement in the incident have not yet been disclosed.

BTP officers have arrested a 16 year old male from Balham, London, in connection with the murder of Louis Johnson at East Croydon, London, on Monday 27 January 2020.https://t.co/3TnAlNthNX pic.twitter.com/lajNrS5FCp — BTP London (@BTPLondon) January 29, 2020

British Transport Police said Mr Johnson came into East Croydon station at around 4.30pm through the Ruskin Square ticket barrier, and was attacked minutes later.

While he was on the overbridge in the station he met someone who immediately pulled out a knife and stabbed him, the BTP said.

Emergency services were called at around 4.45pm, but despite the efforts of medics, including an air ambulance team, he died.