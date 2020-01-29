Two charged with manslaughter after death of Matlock Town midfielder Jordan Sinnott

Two men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a non-league footballer.

Matlock Town midfielder Jordan Sinnott died in hospital on Saturday after suffering a suspected fractured skull in an assault in the centre of Retford at about 2am.

Nottinghamshire Police said Cameron Matthews, 21, of Denman Close, and Kai Denovan, 22, of Collins Walk, both in Retford, had been charged with manslaughter and also affray and common assault.

A third man, 21-year-old Sean Nicholson, of Beechways, Retford, has been charged with affray.

All three men are due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.