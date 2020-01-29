Wednesday's weather: Mix of sunshine and showers

Wednesday will be a showery start for many western and northern parts with potentially some hail and thunder.

It will turn cloudier though, with rain and hill snow running eastwards across Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales.

Further south and east it should remain mostly dry with some bright or sunny spells, though a little light rain is likely.

Temperatures will be up a little on Tuesday with highs of 10C (50F) possibly (51.8F) 11 Celsius, but it will still be windy at times.