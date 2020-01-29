'Whole world needs to be on alert' over coronavirus outbreak, warns World Health Organisation

A passenger from Beijing is screened as part of measures to prevent coronavirus infection at Hazrat Shahjalal International airport in Dhaka. Credit: AP

The "whole world needs to be on alert" over the new coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned as it reconsiders whether to declare a global health emergency. Officials have also expressed concern that coronavirus is spreading between people outside China, through human contact. It comes as the death toll in China passed 130 and cases of human-to-human transmission were confirmed in at least three other countries. WHO's emergency committee, which said last week it was "too early" to pronounce a global health emergency, will meet for a second time on Thursday. The meeting follows as passengers on the last British Airways flight from mainland China have expressed their relief at returning to the UK.

Passengers wear face masks at an airport. Credit: PA

On Wednesday the airline halted all flights to and from mainland China after the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advised against all but essential travel in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The last two BA flights from Beijing and Shanghai arrived at Heathrow’s Terminal 5 shortly before 3pm and 4pm on Wednesday. As plans to bring Britons home took shape, Health Secretary Matt Hancock chaired a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency committee on Wednesday afternoon. Jeffrey Wilkinson-Lough, an engineer from Yorkshire who arrived on a flight from Shanghai, said: "There was a bit of a scramble to get onto flights out of Shanghai over the last couple of days. "There was a look on relief on people’s faces when they got on this flight." Dr Michael Ryan, executive director at the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said the decision to reconvene was due to the increasing number of cases and evidence of person-to-person transmission of the virus. He spoke at a news conference after returning from a trip to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior government leaders. He said the epidemic remains centered in the city of Wuhan and in Hubei province but that "information is being updated and is changing by the hour".

Passengers arriving from coronavirus-hit China. Credit: PA

He said: "The whole world needs to be on alert now, the whole world needs to take action and be ready for any cases that come, either from the original epicentre or from other epicentres that become established." A benefit of the emergency committee meeting could be to align the various measures being taken by countries on borders and travel. The WHO said person-to-person transmission had been confirmed in three countries outside China - Japan, Vietnam and Germany. Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the conference: "The continued increase in cases and the evidence of human-to-human transmission outside China are, of course, most deeply concerning."

WHO officials, from left, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Michael Ryan and Maria van Kerkhove. Credit: AP