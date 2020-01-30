Battle of Britain fighter pilot Peter Farnes dies aged 101

Wing Commander Paul Farnes has died aged 101. Credit: ITV Meridian

One of the last surviving members of The Few – pilots who fought against the Luftwaffe in the Battle of Britain during the Second World War – has died. Wing Commander Paul Farnes was among the 3,000 airmen who defended the skies above southern England for three-and-a-half months in 1940. He died peacefully at his home in Hampshire on Tuesday morning at the age of 101, the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust said.

Wing Commander Paul Farnes has died aged 101. Credit: PA

The trust said W/Cdr Farnes was the last member of The Few who was fit enough to be able to attend the aerial conflict’s memorial day last year. It said he had “proudly” represented his RAF colleagues at the service of commemoration just a week before his 101st birthday in July. “A tall, distinguished man with striking silver grey hair that he retained throughout his life, Paul Farnes was known for plain speaking but was generous with his time in support of trust activities,” it said in a tribute. In an article on its website, the trust said W/Cdr Farnes was “very proud” of his Distinguished Flying Medal (DFM) which he received for his exploits in the Battle of Britain. His tally was six enemy aircraft destroyed, one probably destroyed and six damaged, the trust added.

Battle of Britain veteran Wing Commander Paul Farnes meets the Prince of Wales following a service at Westminster Abbey to mark the 77th anniversary of the Battle of Britain. Credit: PA

In 2015, W/Cdr Farnes described the “moving” moment he and his comrades were spontaneously applauded during a service at Westminster Abbey to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain. Mr Farnes, who flew a Hurricane during the war, said: “It was very emotional today because, when we walked out of the Abbey, the audience applauded and it’s never happened before at the annual service and I was very moved by it. “It is amazing that the Battle of Britain has caught on with the public and I am very proud to have been a part of it. “I didn’t at the time, but latterly and gradually I came to realise the importance of the Battle of Britain.” The Battle of Britain claimed the lives of 544 RAF pilots and air crew.

