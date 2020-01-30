Brexit day: How Britons are saying goodbye to the EU

The Brexit Party have planned a large celebration outside Parliament Square with tens of thousands of people are expected to join them. Credit: PA

It's the final countdown towards Britain leaving the EU. Brexit day - on January 31 - is finally here after being moved along the calendar for the last time. And if Big Ben isn't set to bong, what's the best way to see in the UK's new status? From going naked to a best-of-British feast to "partying like there's no tomorrow", here are some of the unique ways people are marking the occasion across the UK.

No quiche please, we're British

Doncaster pub owner Louise Emery is celebrating with a British food menu for her punters. Credit: Louise Emery

Louise Emery, the landlady of Doncaster pub The Three Horse Shoes, is set on hosting a best of British do - she even planned the party twice. She's saying no to quiche and pizza - far too European - and setting up a 'do-it-yourself' sandwich station. And for the past week she has been running a poll to find out if her punters want sausage or fish fingers sarnies as they welcome in the nation's newly detached status. Ms Emery, who bought the pub in 2009, told ITV News: "Currently, fish fingers are winning." She changed her original plan of an all-British spread after the Brexit leave date moved, adding: "I was going to do a buffet but now it seems like a lot more work and I thought this would be a bit more fun." Nearly 70% of people in her constituency of Doncaster voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum. But Ms Emery won't stop remainers from joining in the fun, she said: "Of course they're welcome but I doubt they will turn up. "I don't personally know any remain voters." From the response to her event online, she thinks there will be a good mix of regulars and new faces. She said: "I've bought the flags, bunting and balloons and once I've rung the bell at 11 o'clock, we'll raise a glass and start singing anthems like 'Rule Britannia'. "I love my country and look forward to it being great again."

Something to shout about

Remainer Steve Bray plans to 'party like there's no tomorrow'. Credit: PA

A man who has fought for this day not to happen - and to be heard over ITV News' reporters outside the Houses of Parliament - is planning to "party like there's no tomorrow" on Thursday. Steve Bray has shouted 'Stop Brexit' outside Parliament for more than two years and is celebrating his last day of being an EU member with the people he has met online. Mr Bray told ITV News: "It's a big get together with food not an alcohol fuelled party others might be having. The protester put his job as a rare coin dealer on hold to create Stand of Defiance European Movement (SODEM). His campaign has become so popular a Belgium tourist once told him he was a question in one of their school textbooks. Mr Bray enjoys the work so much he even celebrated his 50th birthday with his megaphone in hand. Most of the money raised to keep him going comes from online donations which have reached over £100,000. Mr Bray said: "When I first went to that area I was on my own with a couple of flags but that just spurred me on." Although he's keeping quiet on the day, for a "well-deserved rest" he has plans to pick up the campaign again. He said: "We'll let them have their party but we're in this for the long haul. "Every Wednesday, which is PMQs day, we're going to be out there until we rejoin the EU."

How do the Brexit Party, party?

And partying is what the Brexit Party have in mind. The Brexit Party have promised to spread their message as they head to Parliament Square to celebrate. A spokesperson from the party told ITV News: "The Brexit Party is supporting the Leave Means Leave Brexit Celebration in Parliament Square. "Tens of thousands of people are expected to come out for this happy occasion and hear music and speeches. With appearances expected from party leader Nigel Farage and his fellow MEPs, they hope thousands of loyal supporters will turn out. "The event is cross-party and all are welcome to mark this constitutional milestone with us," they added.

A pint for your thoughts

A group from Swansea are inviting people to put their final thoughts on a postcard in exchange for a pint. Credit: Jonathan Powell / Elysium Gallery & Studios

Siân Jackson is calling 'Last orders' at an event by Swansea entertainment company ShellShock Theatre. People are invited to put their final thoughts on a postcard in exchange for a pint. Ms Jackson told ITV News: "We are going to set it up, a bit like a polling station, with two post boxes: one marked for the EU and the other 10 Downing Street. "We will have blank postcards and want people to write their final messages to Europe, I imagine these might be farewell or good riddance messages and, similarly, to our own political leaders." Alongside creative partner Stephen Donnelly she plans to get everyone at the Elysium bar, known as the city's home for underground art, to record goodbye videos and share them online. Ms Jackson said: "Some people will see it as a day to celebrate and others to mourn. "Art is a vital vehicle to express opinions, get points across but we are so divided that perhaps it’s time for us to use art as a force to unite people and bring them together." A change from their original "boozy Brexit bingo" plans, they hope to connect with others worldwide on the UK's final day in the EU.

Baring all for Brexit

Economics Fellow at the University of Cambridge Dr Victoria Bateman plans to bare all when we leave the EU. Dr Bateman told ITV News: "My Twitter poll results have just come through, and unlike the EU referendum, there is a clear winner: the voters' choice is for me to wear only a scarf and a handbag on Friday." And Dr Bateman isn't unfamiliar with going nude having sat on the good Morning Britain sofa for her cause and performing on stage in the buff. The naked academic, who is strongly in favour of remaining in the EU, said: "I am struck by the irony that that percentage vote for the scarf and handbag is close to that of the Leave vote in the Brexit referendum. "Being to all intents and purposes naked - except for a scarf and handbag -is, however, a very strong and appropriate metaphor: exposing my body to the harsh winter weather, and the discomfort that this will bring, is a demonstration of how Brexit will leave Britain cold and alone in the world, its economy increasingly exposed, and, with it, so too our ability to fund vital services like the NHS." Although she considers Brexit day a "sad and solemn" one for the nation, she still thinks it's worth marking. She added: "As someone who has spoken out, and protested, against Brexit I therefore could not contemplate remaining quiet on such a landmark occasion that will impact not only us now, but also for generations to come."

Brexit Stage Left

Anne Vanderelst is performing with actors from Spain, France, Norway and Italy. Credit: Anne Vanderelst