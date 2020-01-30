Coronavirus outbreak declared a global health emergency by WHO

Coronavirus has been declared a global health emergency. Credit: AP

China’s coronavirus has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Health experts made the announcement on Thursday evening following a meeting of the WHO emergency committee in Geneva. Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom said "a previously unknown pathogen" has "escalated into an unprecedented outbreak." "The main reason for this declaration is not because of what is happening in China, but because of what is happening in other countries," he said. "Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems, and which are ill-prepared to deal with it."

Last week, WHO said it was "too early" to declare an international public health emergency but on Thursday said action was needed to help countries to prepare for the possibility of it spreading further. The UK increased the risk level of coronavirus from low to moderate following the WHO announcement.

Watch the moment the WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency

The death toll has reached 170 in China, as the first evacuation flight from virus-hit Wuhan to the UK has been cleared for takeoff. The flight will leave Wuhan - the city at the centre of the outbreak - at 7am local time (11pm GMT) and is expected to arrive in the UK on Friday morning. It is thought around 150 people will be on the flight and passengers say they have been told only to take hand luggage. Passengers on the evacuation flight, which will have military medics on board, will land at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on Friday morning. It is understood they will then be taken to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, where they will be quarantined for 14 days. After which, they will be taken to a former student accommodation block in the grounds of the hospital.

Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside where it is understood British nationals will be quarantined. Credit: PA

An earlier planned flight was schelduled to leave on Thursday, but was cancelled as it was understood Chinese officials had not yet granted permission for the chartered flight to depart. It comes as more countries have reported infections of the deadly virus. Russia is closing its 2,600-mile border with China, joining Mongolia and North Korea in barring crossings to guard against the outbreak. It had been de facto closed because of the Lunar New Year holiday, but Russian authorities said the closure would be extended until March 1.

A pilot wearing a protective suit parks a cargo plane at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport. Credit: AP

Train traffic between the countries was halted except for one train connecting Moscow and Beijing, but air traffic between the two countries continued. Russia has not confirmed any cases of the virus. Meanwhile, the United States and South Korea confirmed their first cases of person-to-person spread of the virus. The man in the US is married to a 60-year-old Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from a trip to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicentre of the outbreak.

The CDC has released an illustration of the 2019 coronavirus strain. Credit: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

There have been cases reported of the infectious virus spreading to others in a household or workplace in China and elsewhere. The case in South Korea was a 56-year-old man who had contact with a patient who was diagnosed with the new virus earlier. Human-to-human spread of the virus outside China has also occurred in Germany, Japan, Canada and Vietnam.

Funeral workers disinfect themselves after handling a virus victim in Wuhan. Credit: AP