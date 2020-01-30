Coronavirus quarantine and future of HS2 lead Thursday's front pages

Britons being quarantined after returning back to the UK from Wuhan leads the papers. Credit: Twitter/Metro/Independent

The British response to the coronavirus outbreak and political machinations over HS2 are on the front pages. Hundreds of Britons will spend two weeks in quarantine after they are evacuated from China on an emergency chartered flight due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to The Independent and The Guardian.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express says Chancellor Sajid Javid has given the “green light” to the HS2 rail project, with The Daily Telegraph reporting the cabinet member is the most senior minister to back the scheme “no matter the cost”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times also covers the story, while The Times reports Mr Johnson will support the project despite his senior adviser Dominic Cummings arguing for it to be scrapped.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Staying on the tracks and the i reports it is the “End of the line for Northern”after the Government said the “troubled train operator” would be brought under public control.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“Beeb’s Brutal Cull” is how Metro describes the slashing of 450 news jobs from the BBC as part of its £80 million savings plan.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail covers the departure of newsreader Alastair Stewart from ITV.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror continues its coverage of the search for Lord Lucan, saying Scotland Yard’s cold case team are looking into the claim that the suspected murderer is living in Australia.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And The Sun reports on tensions at the National Television Awards after Eamonn Holmes grabbed at a trophy being held by This Morning’s Phillip Schofield, who has been the subject of a complaint by Holmes’s wife Ruth Langsford.