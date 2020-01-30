Deadly Virus: is Britain Prepared? - Tonight

As the British Government finalises plans to airlift worried nationals out of virus-hit Wuhan, an ITV Tonight survey shows they are not the only people who are concerned.

More than 70% of respondents to a survey conducted by OnePoll for the Tonight Programme said they were worried about the new coronavirus arriving in the UK.

And more than half of the 1,000 people who were surveyed said they would wear a protective mask in public, though some said that would only happen if the masks were given to them for free.

Tonight researchers found that anxious Brits were buying face masks in increasing numbers.

Six major suppliers told Tonight that they had seen a spike in sales.

One supplier said they had been “inundated” with orders.

Family GP Dr Abhi Mantgani, of the Miriam Medical Centre, in Birkenhead, told the programme: