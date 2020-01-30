Greta Thunberg applies for trademark to 'stop name being used for commercial purposes'

Greta Thunberg has said she has applied to trademark her name to guard against people impersonating her for their own ends.

While she has “absolutely no interest in trademarks”, the teenage climate activist says “it needs to be done” to stop her name being used “for commercial purposes”.

On her Instagram page, she wrote: “Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they ‘represent’ me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc.

“Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ‘me’ or someone saying they ‘represent’ me.”

She added such misrepresentations have happened “for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name”.