- ITV Report
-
Greta Thunberg applies for trademark to 'stop name being used for commercial purposes'
Greta Thunberg has said she has applied to trademark her name to guard against people impersonating her for their own ends.
While she has “absolutely no interest in trademarks”, the teenage climate activist says “it needs to be done” to stop her name being used “for commercial purposes”.
On her Instagram page, she wrote: “Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they ‘represent’ me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc.
“Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ‘me’ or someone saying they ‘represent’ me.”
She added such misrepresentations have happened “for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name”.
"This action is to protect the movement and its activities," she said
"It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not inline with what the movement stands for."
As well as her name, she says she is also trying to register #FridaysForFuture and Skolstrejk för klimatet, among others.
She also announced plans to set up a foundation with her family to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability.