Hedgehog recovers from infection which left it almost bald

Ratty’s weight has nearly tripled with his fur and spines returned after being cared for. Credit: Scottish SPCA/PA

A hedgehog has fully recovered after being found almost completely bald from a severe infection. The creature was found in Comrie, Perth and Kinross, and taken to the Scottish SPCA national wildlife rescue centre at Fishcross on November 10 last year. Named Ratty by the animal welfare charity’s staff, he weighed just 324g and was missing his fur and spines due to a ringworm infection. Ringworm is a fungal skin infection caused by many types of fungi, which grows and lives in the outermost layer of skin.

Ratty was almost completely bald when he was found. Credit: Scottish SPCA/PA

But after months of care and support, his weight has nearly tripled to 940g. His fur and spines have returned, and he is now being released back into the wild – just in time for Hedgehog Day on Sunday.

Ratty is now looking and feeling more healthy. Credit: Scottish SPCA/PA