Interest rates on hold as Bank of England lowers UK growth forecasts

The Bank of England signalled it might do something and then didn’t.

We’ve been here before.

There is a case for cutting interest rates to support the economy - which has barely grown in the past year - but in the end the members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 to sit on their hands.

The Bank judges that the economy probably flat-lined in the last three months of 2019, suffocated by a heady blend of Brexit and election uncertainty.

Boris Johnson’s landslide victory has cleared some of the fog.

Businesses have since reported feeling more upbeat, the value of the pound has been less volatile.

The Bank has decided it’s prudent to wait and see if this new-found optimism translates into a pick-up in investment and activity.

There are other reasons to expect a revival: interest rates remain extremely low and money is therefore cheap to borrow; the Chancellor is about to start spending significant sums of money on large infrastructure projects; world growth has stabilised and the trade dispute between the US and China shows tentative signs of resolving.

The outbreak of coronavirus will almost certainly impact China’s economy but, as it stands, the Bank judges that the UK will be largely unaffected.