Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, pays tribute to husband and daughter killed in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa has spoken publicly for the first time since the helicopter crash that killed her husband, one of their daughters and seven others, writing that "there aren't enough words to describe our pain right now".

The 37-year-old took to Instagram to thank people worldwide for their support and also announced the formation of a fund to help support the other families affected by the crash.

"Thank you for all the prayers.

"We definitely need them," Vanessa Bryant wrote.

"We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe - the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna - a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

"We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately."