Many children own mobile by seven while half keep it near bed, report suggests

The majority of children now own a mobile phone by the age of seven, while more than half sleep with it by their bed, according to a study.

The devices have become a fundamental part of life for most young people, it indicates, with many admitting they are fearful of being without their phone and significant proportions sleeping with it by their bed.

Overall, children now spend around three hours and 20 minutes each day messaging, playing games and being online, the report by Childwise found, down slightly on last year.

Mobiles are the device youngsters are most likely to use to access the internet, it says.

Researchers said the findings show the extent to which phones can “dominate children’s lives”.

The report, which is based on a survey of 2,167 UK five to 16-year-olds, claims that 53% of youngsters are now mobile phone owners by around the age of seven.