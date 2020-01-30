Clearest and most detailed images of the Sun captured by new telescope

The clearest and most detailed images ever captured of the Sun have been taken by the world's largest telescope.

Scientists say the new picture can help open the door to "new horizons in solar physics".

The footage was captured by the Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope near the summit of Haleakalā on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

According to the National Science Foundation (NSF), it shows a pattern of turbulent "boiling" of cell-like structures transporting heat from the inside of the sun to its surface.

Yet each segment is said to be around the size of Texas, which is three times the size of the United Kingdom.

The information will be used to provide more information about the Sun and its impact on our planet.