Chancellor Sajid Javid set to back controversial HS2 rail project

The HS2 project is set to gain heavyweight support from Chancellor Sajid Javid Credit: Siemens/PA

Chancellor Sajid Javid is set to throw his weight behind the controversial HS2 rail project. Mr Javid is expected to say he supports the high speed train initiative at a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Thursday. It is understood that having reviewed costs and alternatives, the Chancellor will “broadly back” the line from London to Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds.

Chancellor Sajid Javid is expected to ‘broadly back’ the HS2 project having studied the forecast costs of the controversial initiative Credit: PA

Mr Shapps has insisted that no decision on the controversial infrastructure project – the biggest in Europe – will be announced this week. It has been estimated the scheme, which was allocated £56 billion in 2015, could cost up to £106 billion. The Prime Minister told the Commons on Wednesday that a decision on the project would be made “very shortly”. He said: “I just want to reassure all of my honourable friends and everybody, whatever persuasion they may be about HS2 across this Chamber, that there will be an announcement and a decision very shortly.”

HS2 is intended to link London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds. Credit: PA

Some £8 billion has already been spent on the scheme. The meeting comes as Mr Javid has put pressure on Cabinet colleagues to identify where cuts of 5% could be made in their departmental budgets. In a letter, co-signed by Mr Johnson, the Chancellor urged ministers to identify projects that could be abandoned ahead of his first Budget as Chancellor in March. The intervention was seen at Westminster as a bid to find resources to fund Tory election promises on infrastructure, health and law and order. Whitehall’s spending watchdog said this month that HS2 is over budget and behind schedule because its complexity and risks were under-estimated. The National Audit Office (NAO) warned that it is impossible to “estimate with certainty what the final cost could be”.

Credit: PA Graphics