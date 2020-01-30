Smart motorway openings halted over safety fears

No new smart motorways will be opened until a Government safety review is completed, the Transport Secretary has announced.

Grant Shapps told the Commons that a £92 million project in Kent is among those that will not open to traffic while the dangers of the roads are assessed.

Work to convert a 6.5-mile stretch of the M20 into a smart motorway between West Malling and Aylesford was due to be completed in March after two years of work which has disrupted journeys.

It comes amid growing concerns the roads are dangerous and do not offer safe refuge for broken down vehicles.

Chatham and Aylesford MP Tracey Crouch asked Mr Shapps if he agreed that the new road system should not open because it does not have stopped vehicle detection systems or “appropriately spaced emergency refuges”.

The Transport Secretary replied: “That stretch of the M20 and all other stretches which are currently being worked on will not be opened until we have the outcome of the stock take.”