Transgender flag, man in a veil and gender-neutral Santa among newly approved emoji

The transgender flag, a man in a veil and a gender-neutral Santa Claus (Mx Claus) are all set to appear on devices, as a series of new emojis have been released.

Some 117 characters and images have been approved by Unicode Consortium.

It comes as the organisation moves to make its selection of images more inclusive.

Further additions to the 2020 list include a woman in a tuxedo, as well as emoji for bubble tea, and a person bottle-feeding a baby.

The inclusion of the transgender flag, which is pink, blue and white, comes after criticism surrounding it not being added in previous releases.

Previous additions have included more options for people with disabilities and same-sex couples.