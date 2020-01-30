Twitter searches for coronavirus to lead users to government advice to 'tackle misinformation'

A Twitter search for the coronavirus will lead users to official government information about the illness, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has announced.

The UK is the first country in the EU to have this kind of arrangement with Twitter, the DHSC said, ensuring users would be directed to "credible, authoritative information to help tackle misinformation”.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it is “crucial” everyone can access credible information during what is a “rapidly evolving situation”.

He said: “I welcome that Twitter is taking action to direct users to official Government health advice, helping to tackle misinformation and ensure the public is well informed.

“This action is hugely important, and I want to see more social media companies follow their lead.

“I want to stress there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the UK and we have world-leading clinicians and expert teams working to protect UK patients and staff to the highest standards possible.”