UK car output falls to near 10-year low

The number of cars built in the UK fell to its lowest level in almost a decade in 2019, with a further decline expected this year, new figures reveal.

Production was down by 14.2% to 1.3 million vehicles, the lowest since 2010, amid structural changes in the industry, weak confidence in the UK, slower demand overseas, and Brexit-related issues.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said factory shutdowns last spring and autumn, timed to deal with expected disruption from leaving the EU, had a “marked effect” on production.

Production for UK car buyers fell by 12.3% to 247,000 and by 14.7% for exports, although overseas orders accounted for more than four out of five cars built in UK factories.

Shipments to European Union countries fell by 11.1% last year, but the bloc remains the industry’s most important market, with its share of exports increasing by 2% to 54.8%, said the SMMT.