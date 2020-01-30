UK Weather Forecast: A dry night for most

Tonight: Drizzle and low cloud clearing southeastwards, whilst showers in the far north die out. Most parts dry for a while, but further rain arriving in the west later.

Friday: Rain in the west, heavy on hills, moving eastwards through the day. Turning brighter in the northwest but with showers, frequent and heavy in the far northwest with coastal gales.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Changeable with further spells of cloud, rain and strong winds moving across the UK, followed by drier, brighter interludes. Often mild in the south, temperatures nearer average in the north.