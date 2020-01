Today: Rain or drizzle affecting most parts with extensive low cloud and mist in the south. Brighter skies following from the northwest with blustery showers in the far north. Windy in the north with gales on coasts and hills. Very mild.

Tonight: Drizzle and low cloud clearing southeastwards, whilst showers in the far north die out. Most parts dry for a while, but further rain arriving in the west later.