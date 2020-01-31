Beyond Brexit: Fishing, farming and science set for biggest shake-up in 70 years

Nigel Farage and ex-Labour MP Kate Hoey on board a boat taking part in a Fishing for Leave pro-Brexit flotilla on the River Thames, London. Credit: PA

By Tom Clarke, ITV News Science and Environment editor

It was hard to find a more pro-remain sector of the UK economy than Britain's scientific research sector. Science is, and always has been an international enterprise dependent on the free movement of people and just as importantly research funds. And most of the money, and people, come from the EU. The government's announcement this week for a fast-track visa system for "top talent" in research has allayed some of the scientists' fears.

They particularly like the fact the UK research funding agency will manage the scheme, not the Home Office. The government has also promised, in the near-term at least, to match research funding British scientists will lose out on post-Brexit. But researchers warn they have already lost their leadership role in EU funded schemes and are concerned about access to data created with EU funds. The only concerns immediately after Brexit are whether it will affect supplies of specialist chemicals or equipment -- sometimes with very short shelf lives. Medical researchers are also concerned about the movement of patients involved in pan-European clinical trials.

On the environment, Brexit is promising to deliver the biggest shake-up in the UK environment in 70 years. Our departure means the immediate end of the Common Agricultural Policy and the Common Fisheries Policy. Widely criticised by fishermen, farmers, and environmentalists alike, the government has promised it will use the shake-up to introduce new policies to protect and enhance the environment, to replace the wildlife and habitats destroyed by mis-management of land. Farmers will be rewarded not for the area of land they farm, but for the "public goods" their land provides: preventing flooding, preserving biodiversity or holding on to disappearing soil.

