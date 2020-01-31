Beyond Brexit: TV, film, music and theatre face a year of uncertainty

Drake and Ashley Walters at the premiere of Netflix show Top Boy (top left), Lewis Capaldi performs at Glastonbury festival (right) and the Scottish Dance Theatre stage an impromptu rehearsal outside the V&A Dundee (bottom left). Credit: PA

In this transition period, taking us until the end of December 2020, freedom of movement ie the movement of talent, personnel, artists etc can continue. Organisations like Creative Europe, founded by the union to encourage investment in the creative industries across the continent - its funding helped pay for the Oscar-winning film The King’s Speech - are still open for business for those seeking funding for their projects. There are plenty of big beasts in residence in the UK - Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros, Comcast (the new owner of Sky) - all strong enough to take any adverse movements in the value of the pound, the smaller independents may well be viewing their own future further down the line with a little more trepidation.

Although it would seem there is a year’s grace, there is some concern that significant numbers of EU workers in the creative industries here, particularly in the visual effects and animation sectors, have yet to apply for settled status which would allow them to stay in the UK long term after Brexit. It’s estimated a third of workers in this sector here are from the EU, which is of concern to our world leading VFX industries: how can they ensure they keep the talent in the UK?

It is going to be year of wait and watch as creative industry leaders engage in talks with the government over what the rules are after December 2020, particularly over movement of people. There are certainly the right noises coming out of talks between ministers and the music industry over the need to allow our booming festival sector to continue to attract the best talent, with real concerns expressed that restrictions on movement from January 2021 will see many sectors across our creative industries bogged down by prohibitive red tape.

