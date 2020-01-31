Brexit 50p enters circulation from Friday

Around three million Brexit 50p coins will start showing up in people’s pockets and wallets when they enter banks, post offices and shops from Friday.

Another seven million of the coins, minted to mark the UK’s departure from the EU, will enter circulation later this year.

People who do not want to wait to spot a Brexit 50p in their loose change could go online instead and buy a commemorative coin.

The Royal Mint has produced versions for sale which range from £10 for a brilliant uncirculated 50p to £945 for a limited edition gold coin.

The Mint said it is the fourth time it has been involved in the production of a commemorative coin to mark the UK’s relationship with the European Union.

It produced a coin when the UK joined the European Economic Community in 1973, created a design for the single market in 1992, and marked the UK’s 25th anniversary of joining the EU in 1998.