United Kingdom on final countdown to leaving European Union
The United Kingdom is on the final countdown to leave Europe, more than three years after the nation voted for Brexit.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to address the nation this evening, shortly before the country leaves the trade bloc.
The departure is the result of the 2016 referendum, in which 52% of Britons voted to leave the EU after more than four decades of partnership.
An 11-month transition period will now begin, with Westminster attempting to thrash out a fresh trade agreement with Brussels before the end of December.
Very little will change at the moment of Brexit as a result of a deal, which Mr Johnson agreed with Brussels and the 27 remaining member states late last year.
On the United Kingdom's final day in the EU, the prime minster was joined by Cabinet colleagues in Sunderland. The north east city was the first in the country to return a vote to leave the European Union.
Downing Street said the PM and his team discussed the government's future trade agenda, which includes seeking a free trade agreement with the EU.
As the clock strikes 11pm, Britain's MEPs will lose their seats in the Strasbourg parliament and have to go back to normal lives.
On Friday afternoon, a pro-EU banner was unveiled on Westminster Bridge by campaigners mourning the UK departing from the trade bloc. Smoke flares were also set off during the protest.
The banner read: "Here to Stay. Here to Fight. Migrants In. Tories Out."
As 11pm arrives, Big Ben will remain silent, despite a high-profile campaign fuelled by Mr Johnson, for repair works to be halted to allow Parliament’s bell to ring.
Around the country, Britons are celebrating in a variety of ways. From street parties to candle lit vigils in parts of the country which voted to remain.
UK prepares to leave EU with series of parties and memorials
At Parliament Square, Brexiters will gather for a party led by Nigel Farage, while Union flags are already flying around Westminster. Downing Street will be illuminated with a light show and a new 50p coin will enter circulation.
In Brussels, the UK flag will be removed from the EU institutions, with one Union flag expected to be consigned to a museum.
In Scotland, which voted to stay in the EU in the 2016 referendum, candlelit vigils are planned.