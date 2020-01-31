United Kingdom on final countdown to leaving European Union

The United Kingdom is on the final countdown to leave Europe, more than three years after the nation voted for Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to address the nation this evening, shortly before the country leaves the trade bloc.

The departure is the result of the 2016 referendum, in which 52% of Britons voted to leave the EU after more than four decades of partnership.

An 11-month transition period will now begin, with Westminster attempting to thrash out a fresh trade agreement with Brussels before the end of December.

Very little will change at the moment of Brexit as a result of a deal, which Mr Johnson agreed with Brussels and the 27 remaining member states late last year.