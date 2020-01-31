Brexit day expected to be see protests and celebrations in Ireland

Brexit day is expected to be greeted with both protests and celebrations in Ireland.

In the final hours before the UK officially leaves the EU, a series of protests have been planned along the Irish border.

Anti-Brexit campaigners will also hold a demonstration at Stormont on Friday afternoon, before Brexit backers later hold a celebration party at the gates of the seat of Northern Ireland’s devolved government from 10.30pm for a count down to 11pm.

Last September the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) announced a contingency plan is in place to restrict police holiday leave following the previously planned October 31 Brexit day.

It came after warnings about challenges the PSNI may face following Brexit, including an uplift in dissident republican violence and potential public order situations.

Assistant Chief Constable George Clarke then described it as a “sensible operational contingency”, adding it will be kept under review.