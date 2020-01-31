Beyond Brexit: The squeeze on social care

The social care system already on its knees, and relies heavily on employing a workforce from EU countries.

The numbers of people joining the workforce has fallen and is likely to continue to fall.

Around 130,000 new care workers are needed every year to cope with the current demand and EU migrants play a vital role in providing these services.

If numbers continue to fall it will become more difficult and more expensive to provide these services.

A deepening of the staffing crisis is not the only challenge.