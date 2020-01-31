Cardiff City set up trust fund in memory of former footballer Emiliano Sala

Cardiff City are to set up a memorial trust fund in memory of former striker Emiliano Sala who died in a plane crash last year.

ITV News understands the fund is being created in conjunction with Sala’s family lawyers.

"CCFC, in conjunction with the family lawyers, has announced the creation of the Emiliano Sala memorial trust to support his family and footballing projects in his memory," the club said.

The move comes after his former club Nantes accused Cardiff of exploiting his death after the Welsh club complained to French prosecutors about the transfer.