China reports new cases, deaths as virus declared emergency

The death toll from the coronavirus has increased to 213, with the number of cases rising to 9,692, Chinese health officials say. The figures show an increase of 1,981 cases and 81 deaths since Wednesday. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the outbreak, which has spread to more than a dozen countries, a global public health emergency. The vast majority of the cases have been in Hubei province and its provincial capital, Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. No deaths have been reported outside China.

The UN health agency defines an international emergency as an “extraordinary event” that constitutes a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response. China first informed WHO about cases of the new virus in late December. Eighteen other countries have since reported cases, as scientists race to understand how exactly the virus is spreading and how severe it is. Experts say there is significant evidence the virus is spreading among people in China and have noted with concern instances in other countries — including the United States, France, Japan, Germany, Canada, South Korea and Vietnam — where there have also been isolated cases of human-to-human transmission. Speaking to reporters in Geneva on Thursday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted the worrisome spread of the virus between people outside China. “The main reason for this declaration is not because of what is happening in China but because of what is happening in other countries,” he said.

People wear masks at a metro station in Taipei, Taiwan Credit: Chiang Ying-ying/AP