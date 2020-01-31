Democrats hit hurdle in call for more witnesses in impeachment trial

Democratic efforts to hear more testimony in President Trump’s impeachment trial could be dashed after Republican senator Lamar Alexander said he will oppose calling more witnesses.

The announcement came shortly after Republican senator Susan Collins said she would vote to allow witnesses in the impeachment trial, building momentum for the Democrats’ effort.

However Mr Alexander said in a statement there was “no need for more evidence”, giving the Trump team the likelihood of a senate vote in its direction.

A vote on the witness question, expected Friday, could lead to an abrupt end of the trial with Mr Trump’s expected acquittal.

Or it could bring days, if not weeks more argument as Democrats press to hear testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton and others.