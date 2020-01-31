Evacuated Britons arrive at Wirral hospital to begin fortnight in quarantine

Buses carrying British nationals from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China, arrive at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside. Credit: PA

Britons evacuated from coronavirus-hit Wuhan have arrived at a hospital where they will spend the next 14 days in quarantine. The convoy of six coaches arrived at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral shortly after 7.15pm on Friday. The vehicles were led by a police escort to the rear of the hospital and on to a side road leading to the accommodation block.

A medic wearing a white specialist suit was sitting next to the coach driver of each vehicle. The passengers’ arrival comes as health officials are urgently trying to chase those who came into contact with two people diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK. The evacuation flight from the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak carrying 83 Britons and 27 non-UK nationals landed at the Brize Norton RAF base in Oxfordshire at around 1.30pm on Friday.

Buses carrying British nationals from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan transported passengers from Oxfordshire to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

The UK passengers were taken to the Merseyside hospital to be housed in an NHS staff accommodation block with access to the internet. Patients disembarked from behind barriers covering the accommodation entrance, but some could be seen inside wearing masks as they walked upstairs to their rooms for the next fortnight. They are being given fully-furnished rooms, food, laundry facilities and have access to a team of medical staff who will closely monitor their condition.

The quarantined patients are thought to include families with small children. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Kitchens are available for those who wish to self-cater, and families are being kept together, with games consoles, toys and cots provided. Driver Liam Musgrove passed the convoy as it travelled up the M6 motorway. “The experience was harrowing and quite surreal,” the 28-year-old told the PA news agency. “Seeing such an organised operation in place it really puts into perspective what a deadly virus this could be.” The evacuation flight came as the first two cases of coronavirus in the UK were confirmed by Public Health England (PHE).

Two family members who are the first cases of coronavirus in the UK stayed at the StayCity Hotel in York after returning from China. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

PHE confirmed that the two people taken ill – who are members of the same family – had been staying at the Staycity apartment-hotel in York when they became unwell. The firm has said the apartment involved has been thoroughly disinfected and PHE has been providing support. The two people diagnosed with the virus are being treated by Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in its specialist Airborne High Consequences Infectious Disease Centre (HCID). Professor Sharon Peacock, director of the National Infection Service at PHE, said: “Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with the confirmed cases. “Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed cases.”

Staff at the hospital were seen preparing for the passengers on Friday. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Prof Peacock previously said that while staff are working to trace people who have been in contact with the pair, they do not currently have “any idea” of how high that number might be. The PHE definition of close contact is being within two metres of the infected person for 15 minutes. On Thursday, the UK’s four chief medical officers raised the risk level of the illness from low to moderate and the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared an international public health emergency. Ministers said the Government will send another plane to coronavirus-hit Wuhan to rescue British citizens if needed. Families had been told that relatives with Chinese passports would be unable to join them after Chinese officials denied them permission to leave the country. That decision was reversed hours before the plane was due to depart, but some people did not have time to get to the airport. PA understands that the Foreign Office (FCO) is working with EU countries to add British passengers to any rescue flights they may charter back from Wuhan.

The Government is considering sending additional planes to repatriate British nationals and their family in Wuhan. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA