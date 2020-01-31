Irish MEPs pledge to represent Northern Ireland’s interests after Brexit

Two Irish MEPs, who will finally be able to take their seats in Brussels when the UK leaves the EU, have sought to reassure people in Northern Ireland they will work to ensure their interests are still represented. Deirdre Clune, a Fine Gael MEP for the Ireland South constituency, and Barry Andrews, for Fianna Fail in Dublin, were elected last year, but could not take their places in the European Parliament due to the Brexit impasse. The pair were elected to two extra seats allocated to Ireland as a result of the departure of the UK’s MEPs.

Barry Andrews said he is eager to start as an MEP and added he would try to provide representation for the people of Northern Ireland Credit: Niall Carson/PA

While Northern Ireland has lost its three MEPs, both Mr Andrews and Ms Clune pledged that it will not be left without representation. Ms Clune, who had previously been a sitting MEP, told the PA news agency: “Whilst they don’t have a directly-elected representative from Northern Ireland, we’ll certainly be mindful of the fact that we need to keep the all-Ireland economy going, keep it strong because there’s so much interplay between both sides of the island. “It’s in the interests of the people in the south that the economy (in Northern Ireland) continues to prosper there because it’s so interconnected.” Mr Andrews said he had argued for observer status for Northern Ireland MEPs during the transition period, but that idea appeared to have “fallen on deaf ears”. He said failing that he is looking into taking a few days a year in Northern Ireland to speak to representative groups there about issues concerning them. “It’s not optimum, it’s nowhere near what it should be, but it might be something and it might be some consolation,” he said.

